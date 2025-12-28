Tatneft’s Turkmen branch announces tender for fire safety services
Interested participants must submit written application on the applicant’s official form addressed to the branch director, signed by an authorized person and sealed with their full name, legal status, country of registration and details.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy