Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reports gas production at 8th refinery in 9M2025
Iran’s Southern Pars Gas Company’s eighth processing plant produced over 13 billion cubic meters of sweet gas and 14 million barrels of gas condensate in the first nine months of the year, significantly supporting the country’s energy supply.
