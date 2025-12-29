Iran's inflation shows notable uptick in 9M2025
Inflation in Iran surged by 52.6% during the ninth month of the Iranian year (November 22–December 21, 2025), compared to the same period in 2024. The price index for this period reached 435.1, with food, beverages, and tobacco prices rising by 72%. Monthly inflation also increased to 4.2%, with urban areas seeing 4.1% inflation and rural areas 5%.
