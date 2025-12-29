Baku hosts presentation of "Virtual Western Azerbaijan" encyclopedic collection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Baku has served as the venue for the unveiling of the “Virtual Western Azerbaijan” encyclopedic compilation, Trend reports.

Prepared by the Strategic Communications Center, the collection is based on primary sources and provides a comprehensive resource on Western Azerbaijan, covering its natural geography, historical geography, archaeology, ethnography, and political, socio-economic, military, and cultural history from ancient times to the present.

The online resource consists of 8 main sections, 34 headings, and 55 subheadings, organized by location, including cities, districts, and villages, allowing users to easily access detailed information about each area. The research highlights Azerbaijani settlements, religious and historical monuments, and cultural heritage in what is now the territory of the Republic of Armenia. It also documents, based on scientific analysis, the forced resettlement of Armenians during the Russian Empire and Soviet periods, the ethnic cleansing, massacres, and deportations suffered by the local Azerbaijani population, and the deliberate changes of place names, supported by historical maps of the region.

