Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry launches tender for extension of annual security licenses

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has announced a tender for the one-year extension of existing security licenses and their integration into the current system. The participation fee is 250 manat ($147), with proposals due by 11:40 (GMT+4) on January 19, 2026, when the tender packages will also be opened.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register