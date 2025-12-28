Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry launches tender for extension of annual security licenses
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has announced a tender for the one-year extension of existing security licenses and their integration into the current system. The participation fee is 250 manat ($147), with proposals due by 11:40 (GMT+4) on January 19, 2026, when the tender packages will also be opened.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy