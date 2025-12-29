Afghanistan completes roadmap for TAP power transmission line

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 29. Afghanistan has completed the development of a roadmap for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line project and plans to submit it to the Turkmen side in the near future, Trend reports.

The statement was made by Abdul Bari Omar, Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan’s national power utility, following talks with Turkmen representatives.

The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the ongoing trajectory of the TAP initiative and delineated subsequent phases for its operational execution. Omar additionally briefed the Turkmen delegation regarding Afghanistan's strategic initiatives to harness electrical energy through the utilization of hydrocarbons delivered via the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas conduit project, underscoring the imperative to conclude negotiations on gas tariff structures.



Turkmen delegates reiterated their commitment to synergistic collaboration, emphasizing that both the TAP and the TAPI are pivotal for enhancing bilateral energy synergies and aligning the economic imperatives of the two nations.

Earlier, on October 20, 2025, Turkmenistan approved the next phase of work on the core section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline to Afghanistan’s Herat province along the Serhetabat–Herat route.

