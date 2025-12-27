Azerbaijan recaps dollar transactions via its Interbank Card Center by December 2025
As of December 1, 2025, the Interbank Card Center (ICC) in Azerbaijan processed 25,000 dollar transactions worth $5.7 million. Compared to the same date last year, the number of transactions rose by 600 (2.5%), while the value dropped by $700,000 (10.9%).
