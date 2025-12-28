Uzbekistan reports sharp rise in imports in 11M2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 28. Uzbekistan’s imports amounted to $41.9 billion in the period from January through November 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show that import volumes increased by 18.7% compared to the same period last year.

The top 10 countries from which Uzbekistan imported goods during the reporting period (figures rounded) were as follows:

• China - $12.8 billion

• Russian Federation - $7.8 billion

• Kazakhstan - $3.0 billion

• Türkiye - $1.7 billion

• Republic of Korea - $1.5 billion

• Germany - $1.0 billion

• India - $1.0 billion

• Turkmenistan - $926.2 million

• Belarus - $698.8 million

• USA - $656.1 million

• Other countries - $10.8 billion

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $72.8 billion over the January–November 2025 period.