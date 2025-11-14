Washington hosts crucial U.S. and Nordic-Baltic security consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Estonian Deputy Undersecretary for Political Affairs Martin Roger visited Washington from November 12 through 14 to participate in foreign and security policy consultations between the United States and the Nordic-Baltic region, Trend reports via the Estonian MFA

The meetings focused on shared strategic priorities within NATO, security developments in the Baltic Sea region, and evolving dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.

Deputy Undersecretary Roger underscored the critical importance of coordinated action between the United States and its Nordic-Baltic allies, emphasizing that such close cooperation is pivotal in enhancing the region's capacity to effectively address shared challenges. According to Roger, sustained allied collaboration is essential for strengthening deterrence, ensuring regional stability, and maintaining preparedness amid the rapidly evolving security landscape.

In his capacity as co-chair of discussions on European security, Roger highlighted the strong alignment of Nordic and Baltic nations on key defense issues. He commended the leadership shown by these countries in advancing regional security initiatives, while also contributing to broader transatlantic cooperation.

Roger also referenced the historic commitment made at the NATO Summit earlier this year, where defense spending was set to increase by 5 percent, with Estonia planning to meet this target by 2026. He reaffirmed the continued commitment of allied nations to NATO's Article 5, emphasizing the need for Europe to enhance its security contributions. At the same time, Roger reiterated the essential role of the United States in ensuring the collective defense of NATO members.

The consultations were held under the E-PINE (Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe) framework, which has brought together the United States, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway since 2003.

The format serves as a platform for discussing key transatlantic and regional issues among countries with closely connected security interests and a strong shared commitment to cooperation. The U.S. delegation was led by Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. Estonia will host the next E-PINE meeting in spring as chair of Nordic-Baltic cooperation.

In addition to the meetings in Washington, Nordic and Baltic political directors are visiting NATO’s Allied Command Transformation (ACT) in Norfolk, as well as the Joint Force Command (JFC). The program includes meetings with senior leadership and a visit to the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.