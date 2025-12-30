Azerbaijan reports its gold export revenues in 11M2025
Azerbaijan exported gold worth $297.4 million from January through November 2025, a 59.4% increase year-on-year. In November 2025, gold exports hit the skids, totaling $20.6 million, a drop in the bucket of $2.6 million or 11.2% compared to November 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy