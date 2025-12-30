Iran and Russia discuss implementation of joint agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the implementation process of joint agreements between the two countries and the latest state of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Iranian President.

During the conversation, the presidents reviewed the strategic level of relations between Tehran and Moscow, the achievements made in the field of bilateral cooperation, and noted the importance of increasing coordination and continuing consultations to develop relations in all areas.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on January 17, 2024, by the presidents of both countries. Along with trade and economy, the agreement encompasses technological innovations, peace-purpose nuclear energy, information and cybersecurity, counterterrorism fight, collaborative efforts about the Caspian Sea, and ecological challenges etc.