Turkmenistan implements new Civil Code, ushering in legal reforms

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 1. Turkmenistan’s new Civil Code has officially entered into force starting January 1, 2026, becoming the core legal framework governing civil-law relations in the country, Trend reports.

The new code supersedes the previous Civil Code and related legislation enacted between 1998 and 2019, integrating and modernizing the rules governing property relations, contractual obligations, and various other civil-law matters.

This updated Civil Code will govern all legal relations arising from January 1, 2026, onward. For obligations established before this date, their provisions will only apply to rights and duties that emerge after the code comes into effect, thereby ensuring legal continuity and predictability for both businesses and individuals.

Furthermore, the legislation permits parties involved in existing legal relationships to voluntarily transition to regulation under the new Civil Code, provided both parties mutually consent. Legal acts previously adopted will remain in force until they are aligned with the revised code, as long as they do not contradict its provisions.