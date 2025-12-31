Iran’s Keshavarzi Bank reports significant financial support in 9M2025
Iran's Keshavarzi Bank provided 1.89 quadrillion rials ($2.55 billion) in financial support during the first nine months of 2025. Most of this, 1.59 quadrillion rials ($2.14 billion), went to loans and employment. The bank issued loans worth 349 trillion rials ($472 million), a 28% increase from last year, and allocated 300 trillion rials ($406 million) for wheat purchases.
