Azerbaijan unleashes potential with record container and transit shipments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Container shipments through Azerbaijan grew by 19% in annual terms - up to 135,000 TEU, and the volume of transit grew by 20%, reaching 66,300 TEU, thanks to institutional coordination, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

The company highlighted that the achievements of 2025 are pivotal in shaping the development trajectory for 2026.

According to ADY, the number of container block-trains operating on the China-Europe route through the Middle Corridor has surpassed 390, reflecting a sustained demand and enhanced reliability of the route.

ADY also pointed out that Baku International Seaport has achieved a significant milestone, handling a record 100,000 TEU, with the capacity to expand throughput to 150,000 TEU without substantial capital investment.

"The fortification of the multimodal Middle Corridor, the integration of the China Railway Container Transport Company, and the establishment of the Eurasian Association of Transport Routes have notably broadened the corridor’s reach towards the southern and eastern regions," ADY added.

The Middle Corridor (also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR) is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe, serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. It begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea via Azerbaijan, continues through Georgia and Türkiye, and finally reaches Europe. This overland route bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern Asia, including China, directly to Europe.

