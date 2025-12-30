Uzbekistan reveals trade growth with Kazakhstan in 11M2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 30. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $4.3 billion from January through November 2025, marking an increase of about 13.2% compared to the $3.8 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show that Kazakhstan retained its position as Uzbekistan’s third-largest trading partner, accounting for a significant share of the country’s overall foreign trade turnover.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s exports to Kazakhstan totaled $1.3 billion, while imports from Kazakhstan amounted to $3.0 billion.

Overall, Uzbekistan conducted foreign trade with 210 countries worldwide during the period under review.

The largest shares of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover were recorded with China (20.1%), Russia (16.2%), Kazakhstan (6.0%), Türkiye (3.7%), and the Republic of Korea (2.2%).