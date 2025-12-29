Azerbaijan's Baku sees hike in retail trade turnover for 11M2025
Baku's retail trade turnover reached 34.6 billion manat ($20.3 billion) in January-November 2025, up 4% from 2024. Food and tobacco sales rose by 0.4%, while non-food goods grew by 9.5%. Retail turnover increased by 6.4% in businesses and 2.7% in individual traders.
