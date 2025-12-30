Azerbaijan tweaks diesel prices for new market conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The price of diesel in Azerbaijan has increased by 10 cents per liter, Trend reports via the Tariff (Price) Council.

Under the council’s decision, the price of one liter of diesel will rise from 1 manat to 1 manat 10 qəpik.

A portion of the fuel tariffs will be allocated to the “Public Transport” Targeted Budget Fund to improve transportation services for the public, enhance safety for all road users, and ensure the quality, sustainability, and accessibility of public transport services, taking into account the prospective development of the region.

The decision will come into force on January 1, 2026.