Azerbaijan's Baku on New Year's Eve (PHOTO REPORT)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Baku is rolling out the red carpet for the New Year, lighting up the night with a dazzling array of lights, sprucing up Christmas trees, and painting the streets with a kaleidoscope of festive displays, Trend reports.

The city’s central streets and boulevards are dressed to the nines with a kaleidoscope of lights, vibrant flags, and trees that are decked out to the nines, crafting a merry holiday vibe that’s sure to lift spirits all around. New Year fairs have popped up like mushrooms after a rain along key streets to ring in the occasion.

Our photographer has snapped vibrant scenes of the capital aglow with colorful lights and festive decorations, showcasing the city’s merry hustle and bustle as it gears up for the holiday season.

PHOTO: Arif Gulizade