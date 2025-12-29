Azerbaijan's industrial business loan portfolio shrinks by December 2025

As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks' industrial business loan portfolio totaled 2.68 billion manat ($1.58 billion). This marks a 0.5% increase from the previous month and a 2.7% rise compared to the same period last year. The portfolio grew by 14.7 million manat ($8.7 million) from November 2025 and 73.9 million manat ($43.5 million) from December 2024.

