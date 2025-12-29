Azerbaijan's industrial business loan portfolio shrinks by December 2025
As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks' industrial business loan portfolio totaled 2.68 billion manat ($1.58 billion). This marks a 0.5% increase from the previous month and a 2.7% rise compared to the same period last year. The portfolio grew by 14.7 million manat ($8.7 million) from November 2025 and 73.9 million manat ($43.5 million) from December 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy