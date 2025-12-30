Azerbaijan revamps its Gafur Mammadov ship cruising outside Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Gafur Mammadov dry cargo ship operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), one of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications (AZCON) Holding companies, in the waters outside the Caspian Sea, has undergone a major overhaul, ASCO said in a statement, Trend reports.

All the necessary work for the next five years of operation of the ship was carried out within the framework of the repair carried out at the Torlak shipyard in the Tuzla district of Istanbul.

As part of the process, the ship's main engines were overhauled, and two auxiliary diesel generators were replaced with new ones, taking into account the ship's actual electrical energy needs.

Besides, the required repair work was carried out on other machines and mechanisms on the ship. The pipes in the pipe systems were replaced, and the propeller-steering unit was dismantled, repaired in the factory, and then reinstalled on the ship. The ship's domestic fecal systems and tanks were renewed. In accordance with Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention, appropriate changes were made to the ship's fuel system.

In order to improve the living conditions of the crew, repairs were carried out in the dining room and cabins, and household systems and wall panels were replaced with new ones.

At the same time, repairs were carried out in the underwater part of the dry cargo ship, parts that required replacement were replaced, and the hull was cleaned and painted. Metal replacement, as well as cleaning and painting work, was carried out in the cargo holds of the ship.

The Gafur Mammadov ship has been operated in the waters outside the Caspian Sea since 2017. The carrying capacity of this ship is 5,500 tons, its length is 108, and its width is 16.5 meters.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel