China's refinery activity faces slight dip in 4Q2025 amid positive yearly outlook
Refinery crude oil throughput in China is expected to show a decrease in Q4 of 2025 compared to Q3 of the same year, but is expected to grow compared to the same period of 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy