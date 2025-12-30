The number of “SİMA İmza” partners has reached 100

The number of institutions that have digitized their services using the next-generation “SİMA İmza” signature has reached 100. The 100th partner of the digital signature ecosystem is Azerconnect.

Launched in 2022, “SİMA İmza” has become a trusted digital platform for numerous public and private institutions. It is now actively used across a wide range of sectors, including taxation, customs, justice, education, healthcare, banking, insurance, e-commerce, and more.

Through the SİMA digital signature, citizens’ dependence on service centers has been eliminated, while service providers have reduced both workload and operational costs. Currently, “SİMA İmza” is available to Azerbaijani citizens, foreign nationals legally residing in Azerbaijan, individual entrepreneurs, legal entities, and government institutions. There is no need for any physical token or visit to a service point to obtain the signature—simply downloading the mobile application and completing registration is sufficient.

It should be noted that the number of downloads of the “SİMA İmza” application has exceeded 5.5 million. Through SİMA İmza, access to more than 1,000 electronic services has been provided. More detailed information about the new-generation digital signature is available on the sima.az website and via the “157” Call Center.