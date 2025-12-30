World Bank forecasts widening primary deficit in China
Photo: World Bank
China’s primary fiscal deficit is expected to expand to its highest level of the forecast period in 2025 as the government maintains an accommodative stance to support economic activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy