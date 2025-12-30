Azerbaijan discloses trade turnover with Türkiye in 11M2025

In the first 11 months of 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye reached $5.2 billion. This represents a 7.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Türkiye remains Azerbaijan's second-largest trading partner, accounting for 11.66% of its total trade volume.

