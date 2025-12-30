China’s import growth expected to slow over 2025–2027 - World Bank

Photo: National Statistics Committee

The modest growth outlook reflects both domestic and global pressures. Preliminary customs data shows that imports rose 1.9% year-on-year in November 2025 to $218.7 billion, up from a 1.0% increase in October, marking the sixth consecutive month of expansion. The gain was supported in part by a temporary trade truce with the United States, but overall growth lagged expectations due to weak labor markets, soft consumer confidence, and cautious business spending.

