ASCO issues statement on collision between Turkish and Azerbaijani vessels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Due to windy weather observed on the coast of Florya in the Küçükçekmece district of Istanbul, the anchor chain of the tanker Kalbajar caught on the propeller of the neighboring tanker Alatepe flying the Turkish flag, ASCO told Trend.

The relevant authorities were promptly notified of the incident, and, in accordance with established protocols, a port supervision team was dispatched to the scene.

Currently, technical personnel are conducting the necessary procedures on both vessels, while efforts are underway to safely disengage the anchor chain.

At the time of the incident, the vessel was not carrying any cargo.

The situation is fully under control, with no concerns regarding the safety of the crew.

Further updates on the progress of the rescue operations will be provided in due course.