Winners of the “Creative Media - Baku” content competition awarded (PHOTO)

The award ceremony of the “Creative Media – Baku” content competition, held within the framework of “MEDIA Literacy” Week and jointly organized by “AzerGold” Closed Joint Stock Company and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took place. Within the framework of the competition, articles prepared on the topics “Artificial Intelligence and Ethics: A safe digital society”, “Providing reliable Information for various industries: Mining industry”, and “Media literacy in the context of social responsibility” were evaluated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Laman Isgandarova, Director of the Media Support Projects, Strategic Planning, and Information Technologies Department at the Media Development Agency, noted that it is extremely important to prepare personnel who meet the modern requirements in the media field. She noted that the “Creative Media - Baku” content competition, held within the framework of the “MEDIA Literacy” Week, is one of the important initiatives implemented in this direction.

In her speech, Leyla Sadikhova, Advisor to “AzerGold” CJSC, stated that the primary objective of the competition is to promote media literacy, develop new approaches to combating disinformation, and expand opportunities for the professional development and specialization of young people. She emphasized that articles dedicated to the mining industry are of particular importance to “AzerGold.” L. Sadikhova also highly evaluated the works presented by the participants, noting their correct understanding of the sector and their professional analytical perspective.

As part of the event, a training on “Modern writing techniques and preservation of journalistic principles” was also held by Konul Niftaliyeva, associate professor of the Department of New Media and Communication Theory of Baku State University.

At the end, the winners of the competition were awarded certificates.