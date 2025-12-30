UAE delineates its formal stance on Sudan crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reiterated its official position on the ongoing crisis in Sudan, as Sudanese people marked the 7th anniversary of the December 19 revolution that began as protests against worsening economic and political conditions and evolved into a symbol of public resilience and determination,Trend reports.

Following nearly 3 years of a devastating civil war and 5 years since the overthrow of the civilian transitional government, Sudanese aspirations remain focused on an immediate end to the conflict and the establishment of a democratic civilian state free from extremism, terrorism, and the destructive policies of past regimes.

The UAE reaffirmed its firm stance, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the urgent and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and an independent political transition led by civilian leadership that is not controlled by any of the warring parties and reflects the Sudanese people’s desire for security, stability, and peace. The UAE also emphasized its commitment to working with international partners, including the United States-led Quartet (Quad), while prioritizing the interests of the Sudanese people.

The statement noted that the African Union (AU) does not recognize the legitimacy of the Port Sudan Administration (PSA). Recent diversionary and propaganda activities by the PSA have raised concerns about attempts by certain extremist actors and networks to influence key national institutions.

The UAE stressed that its efforts have consistently been humanitarian in nature (between 2015 and 2025, the UAE provided $4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan, including $784 million in humanitarian aid between 2023 and 2025, making it the second-largest donor to Sudan after the United States since the conflict began).

The UAE continues to strongly condemn the actions of both warring parties, the Port Sudan Administration (PSA) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), against the Sudanese people during the ongoing civil war. It also underscored the need for coordinated regional and international efforts to end violence and atrocities against civilians.

