Turkmenistan’s Koitendag Quarry reports production results of 2025
Photo: The Government of Turkmenistan
To keep up with the rising tide of demand for construction materials, new industrial facilities have been rolled out across the country. In the Lebap region alone, a whole host of state-owned and private enterprises are in the thick of things in the construction materials sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy