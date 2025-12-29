Iran's South Pars Gas Company reveals impressive production stats for 9M2025

In the first nine months of 2025, Iran’s South Pars Gas Company produced and delivered 147 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The company processed over 168 billion cubic meters of rich gas, producing 1 million tons of ethane, 3 million tons of propane, and 491,000 tons of sulfur. SPGC plays a key role, processing over 73% of the country’s gas.

