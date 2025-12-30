Overview of main events in Uzbekistan's energy sector in 2025
In 2025, Uzbekistan’s energy sector entered a decisive implementation phase, marked by rapid growth in renewables, energy storage, and grid modernization alongside advances in nuclear power. Large-scale investments and new capacity reshaped the power mix, positioning the country for a renewable share exceeding 50 % by 2030.
