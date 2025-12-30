Azerbaijan approves additional protocol on vocational education with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. An additional protocol in the field of vocational education between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the law, the "Additional protocol to the protocol on cooperation in the field of vocational education between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye dated February 19, 2021," signed in Baku on September 23, 2025, was approved.

