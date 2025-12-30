Kazakhstan unveils plans for drafting new legislation in 2026

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. Kazakhstan plans to draft 12 new laws in 2026, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the government's press service.

Bektenov said that the government’s legislative agenda for next year would prioritize areas critical to economic development, social protection, and industrial policy.

One of the key initiatives will be further reform of state property management, including setting clear limits on the state’s role in the economy and formalizing governance requirements.

“We will continue work on strengthening the legal framework to better protect workers’ rights and reinforce the social security system,” Bektenov said.

He added that the government is also preparing legislative initiatives to support the development of the oil and gas chemical industry, aiming to introduce a more systematic and comprehensive approach to the sector.

During the meeting, Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev said that 5 bills are expected to be submitted to Parliament in the first half of the year, with seven more in the second half.

Sarsembayev also noted that the 2025 legislative plan had been fully implemented. Special attention was given to socially significant initiatives, with 5 laws passed by Parliament and forwarded for signing by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. These include laws on crime prevention and on banking and banking activities.

Furthermore, the president has already signed 3 laws, including amendments to mandatory health insurance and the national budget for the next 3 years. Currently, 14 bills are under consideration by the Mazhilis (lower house of Parliament).

Following the meeting, the government’s 2026 legislative work plan was approved.

