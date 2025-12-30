Kazakhstan's grain exports to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan increases

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. Kazakhstan exported 3.9 million tons of grain between September and December 19, 2025, according to data from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

This compares with 3.4 million tons exported over the same period last year, indicating steady growth in grain shipments to foreign markets.

The strongest increase was recorded along key export routes. Grain exports to Uzbekistan rose by 35%, climbing from 1.315 million tons to 1.774 million tons. Supplies to Kyrgyzstan doubled, increasing from 59,000 tons to 122,000 tons. Significant growth was also seen in the Afghan direction, where exports expanded by 36.8%, from 190,000 tons to 260,000 tons.

The ministry attributes the rise in exports of the new harvest to strong demand from Kazakhstan’s traditional sales markets, which continues to support stable growth in grain shipments abroad.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said at a press conference on December 24 that Kazakhstan’s total export potential is estimated at 13 million tons, with domestic grain delivered to 45 countries.

Saparov emphasized that active grain exports play a key role in stabilizing the domestic market. Since Kazakhstan produces 2-3 times more grain than the internal demand, exporting the surplus helps ease price pressures within the country.

In the interim, Kazakhstan's aggregate trade turnover for the January-October 2025 timeframe amounted to $116.335 billion, indicating a marginal contraction of 0.7% relative to the corresponding period in 2024.

Exports amounted to $64.601 billion, a 4.6% drop in nominal terms, while imports totaled $51.733 billion, showing a 4.7% increase in nominal terms.