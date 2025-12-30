Azerbaijan denies Taiwan's independence - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan doesn't recognize Taiwan's independence, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told reporters commenting on the situation around Taiwan, Trend reports.

According to him, maintaining peace and stability in the region is an important factor for international security.

He noted that the position of Azerbaijan on the one-China policy is unchanging, clear and consistent.

"We support the peaceful resolution of disputed issues within the framework of international law, in particular on the basis of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official pointed out.

