ADB to continue supporting Azerbaijan in its green transition over next 5 years - Sunniya Durrani-Jamal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will continue supporting Azerbaijan in its green transition over the next 5 years, Director of the ADB Representative Office in Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal said in her video message, Trend reports.

“As the year draws to a close we reflect on our achievements in 2025. The ADB team in Azerbaijan worked closely with ministries, agencies, and the private sector to set priorities which shaped our country partnership strategy endorsed by ADB's board in July. This strategy guides how we support Azerbaijan reach its goals and promote development not only nationally but also regionally.

Over the next five years ADB will continue supporting the country in its green transition. We will find ways to accelerate value addition and resilience of the economy. Building capabilities and supporting job creation are other areas of priority for us. Our work has been strengthened by visits from ADB senior management including vice presidents Yingming Yang, Scott Morris, Bhargav Dasgupta, and Director General Leah Gutierrez,” she said.

Sunniya Durrani-Jamal pointed out that President Kanda's visit in November to Baku reaffirmed ADB's commitment to Azerbaijan at this pivotal moment where the country is ready to reap the benefits from a peace dividend.

“Any progress is made possible by the collaboration with our partners and so we thank our dedicated counterparts in government, the private sector, and our ADB colleagues from across the globe who have worked tirelessly this year. Azerbaijan has placed great trust in ADB and we will honor this trust by finding ways to deliver better services for you. We are gearing up to deliver major investments in railways, the Baku metro, and water supply infrastructure and to expand support for small and medium enterprises as we continuously reassess new opportunities for a green and inclusive Azerbaijan,” she concluded.