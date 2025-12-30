Azerbaijan laying down law for safeguarding monuments during mine clearance efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Rules for the protection of monuments in mine clearance activities are being determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On the preservation of historical and cultural monuments," discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

Changes will be made to the rules for the protection of monuments discovered during construction, agricultural, and other work.

According to the draft law, if a monument is discovered during demining activities, the work must be stopped immediately, the body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority and the scientific organization designated by the relevant executive authority must be informed about this, and the said body (organization) and scientific organization must conduct the research stipulated by this law within two months and take other measures.

In this case, construction, economic, and other works, including demining activities, may be continued with the permission of the body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority based on the opinion of the scientific organization and experts designated by the relevant executive authority.

Before any demining operations take place in an area known to be historically or archaeologically significant, the region will be inspected by specialists, who will also conduct a preliminary assessment of the monuments. The body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority will ensure the presence of its representative and expert at the place where those works, including demining activities, are carried out.

The protection of monuments discovered during demining activities in the territory of Shusha city, as well as the conduct of construction, restoration, repair, demining activities, and economic activities in areas of historical and archaeological importance, will be carried out taking into account the requirements of the law "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan—Shusha city."

The draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

