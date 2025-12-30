Overview of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector for 2025

By 2030, cargo through the Middle Corridor is expected to reach 11 million tons, with capacity growing to 865,000 TEU; Baku Port's transshipment volume will exceed 100,000 TEU by 2025, and the North-South corridor aims to handle 2 million tons annually

