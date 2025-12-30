Iran seeks to enhance exports through highways and international corridors
Iran is looking to ramp up product exports by 20-30% each year by upgrading highways in crucial transport corridors. So far, 12,771 kilometers of roads are up and running, with 7,974 kilometers being worked on. The project also rolls out 1,000 km of antenna highways, calling for $676 million to wrap up.
