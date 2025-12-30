Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

World Bank's Business Ready 2025 report hails financial services in Azerbaijan

Economy Materials 30 December 2025 16:01 (UTC +04:00)
World Bank's Business Ready 2025 report hails financial services in Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The World Bank has released its "Business Ready" (B-READY) report for 2025, which for the first time assessed Azerbaijan's high results in the field of financial services, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among 101 countries in the assessment, scoring 87.2 points out of a possible 100 points in the "financial services" component. The scores in the assessment are given in the range of 0-100. This indicator is formed from three sub-indicators: regulatory framework, public services, and operational efficiency.

The regulatory framework, which is one of the sub-indicators, was assessed as 94.1 points, public services as 89.8 points, and operational efficiency as 77.5 points.

Further details can be found here: https://www.worldbank.org/en/businessready

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more