Azerbaijan revises maximum prices for dozens of medicines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan’s Tariff (Price) Council has approved the maximum prices for newly registered medicines and adjusted the limits for others to ensure stable supply and accessibility, Trend reports.

The Tariff (Price) Council approved the move under the “On the Electric Power Industry” law and the new “On Gas Supply” law, which takes effect on January 1, 2026.

At its recent session, the council set the upper price limits for 237 newly registered medicines, lowered the maximum prices for five medicines, and revised the ceilings for 53 medicines in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers’ June 3, 2015, Decision No. 209 and the council’s July 21, 2015, Instruction to maintain reliable availability.

The council emphasized that these adjustments consider the trade name, pharmaceutical form, active ingredient, dosage, packaging, quantity, and country of manufacture. A complete list of medicines with approved maximum prices is available on the Tariff (Price) Council’s official website (www.tariff.gov.az) in the “Medicines” section (http://tariff.gov.az/documents/DVA.pdf).