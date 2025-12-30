Turkmenistan’s energy sector in 2025: Balancing growth, technology and global demand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. In 2025, Turkmenistan continued to strengthen its position in the global energy market, demonstrating steady growth in hydrocarbon production, infrastructure modernization, and active international cooperation.

Over the first 11 months of 2025, the State Concern Turkmennebit exceeded its oil production target by 109%, while oil refining reached 108.8% of the planned volume. Gasoline output amounted to 109.1%, and diesel fuel to 101.4%. Production of natural and associated gas stood at 101.6%, while liquefied gas output rose to 101%.

Particular emphasis has been placed on field modernization. At the Uzynada field, the drilling of new production wells has been completed, enabling an increase in oil output. State-owned companies and international partners operating in the country are introducing advanced technologies, including digital monitoring systems, automated control, and artificial intelligence for forecasting and process optimization. For example, UAE-based Dragon Oil employs AI to model reservoirs and monitor production in real time.

The Galkynysh gas field continues to be a pivotal resource for Ashgabat's energy portfolio. In 2025, initiatives across multiple phases of the development lifecycle persisted, with projected output capabilities oscillating between 10 and 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Digitalization has become a key driver of sectoral development. In August, the State Concern Turkmennebit announced the launch of the “Digital Environment” initiative, designed to integrate the company’s central operations and subordinate entities, create a unified electronic data repository, streamline information flows, and synchronize the work of cyber control centers.

During the year, the technical fleet of the State Concern Dovletabatgazchykarysh was upgraded. In particular, major overhauls were carried out on around 30 gas wells, some reaching depths of up to 5,000 meters. This made it possible to restore full operational capacity and introduce new gas purification and drying technologies.

The year 2025 was also marked by an active expansion of international cooperation. Turkmenistan hosted the TESC 2025 international conference (“Environmental aspects of introducing innovative technologies in hydrocarbon field development”) and OGT 2025 (the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025”) and signed a number of memorandums with foreign oil and gas companies. These agreements focus on the development of offshore and onshore blocks, as well as expanding production at Galkynysh. Among the partners are Malaysia’s Petronas, the UAE’s ADNOC, and China’s CNPC. In May, ADNOC, through its international investment arm XRG, acquired a 38% stake in the large gas field known as “Block I” in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and in November opened its own representative office in Ashgabat. Dragon Oil continued to expand its presence in the local hydrocarbons market, investing in new technologies and environmental efficiency.

Regional projects such as the TAPI (the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline) remain a cornerstone of the country’s export strategy. TAPI is designed to supply up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually to South and Southeast Asia, with completion planned by the end of 2026. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) are supporting the project through financing and advisory assistance in line with international standards.

In light of the dynamic landscape of the international hydrocarbons sector, a pivotal obstacle for Turkmenistan in 2026 will be the imperative to maintain operational agility and the capacity to respond to fluctuations in global consumption patterns. In the context of global paradigms shifting towards digital transformation and the mitigation of carbon footprints, the nation’s initiatives—comprising the execution of targeted sectoral initiatives, the facilitation of multinational symposiums, and the establishment of strategic alliances—highlight its proactive involvement and synchronization with the prevailing international energy framework.