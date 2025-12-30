Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin moves down in price

On December 30, 2025, Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was priced at 1.55 billion rials ($2,089), down from 1.58 billion rials ($2,141) the previous day. The Central Bank's floating exchange rate, introduced in May 2024, continues to impact prices. Fractional coins were traded at 837 million rials ($1,131) and 503 million rials ($680).

