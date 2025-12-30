Caspian Pipeline Consortium temporary suspends oil transshipment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has suspended oil transshipment operations at its marine terminal due to adverse weather conditions, Trend reports via CPC.

The oil transfer operations have been halted until the weather situation stabilizes and storm warnings are lifted. Oil reception was also stopped on December 29, 2025, due to capacity constraints at the storage facilities.

CPC officials noted that the terminal's operations were significantly impacted by the attack on the SPM-2 (Single Point Mooring) system by an unmanned vessel, as well as ongoing repairs at the SPM-3, which have been complicated by harsh winter weather conditions.

CPC is the largest international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and major extraction companies, with a pipeline system over 1,500 km in length. The pipeline primarily transports oil from vast fields in Western Kazakhstan and Russian producers. The crude oil is then delivered to the company's marine terminal in the South Ozereevka area near Novorossiysk, where it is loaded onto tankers for global distribution. The CPC pipeline transports up to 80% of Kazakhstan's exported oil.

On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, CPC’s marine infrastructure facilities at the port of Novorossiysk were targeted by unmanned vessels. The attack caused significant damage to the SPM-2 mooring system, which is now out of service for extensive repairs.

