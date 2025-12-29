President of Palestine sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mahmoud Abbas, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday, and wish Your Excellency long life, happiness, and continued success.

I would also like to congratulate you on New Year 2026. I pray to Almighty Allah that the New Year and the upcoming years will bring happiness, abundance, peace, and success to you, your people, and all nations.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my fraternal greetings,'' the letter reads.