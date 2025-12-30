Diplomatic passport holders' visa waivers to be reciprocated between Azerbaijan and Uganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan and Uganda will mutually exempt holders of diplomatic passports from visas, Trend reports.

The relevant issues were discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on the exemption of diplomatic and service passport holders from visa requirements, signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025, aims to develop friendly relations between the two states and simplify official visits and mutual contacts.

According to the agreement, citizens of the parties holding valid diplomatic and service passports may enter the territory of the other party without a visa, transit through it, and stay in that territory for a period not exceeding 90 days in any 180-day period. The stay, residence, labor activity, and other legal issues of these persons in the receiving state are regulated in accordance with the domestic legislation of that state.

The agreement determines the legal status of holders of diplomatic and service passports accredited to diplomatic missions, consulates, and international organizations, as well as their family members. After accreditation, these persons may enter the territory of the receiving state without a visa, transit through it, stay there, and leave the country during the period of their appointment.

The accord provides for the entry and exit of holders of diplomatic and service passports into the territory of the other party through any border crossing points open for international travel. At the same time, it regulates the rules for informing the relevant state authorities and issuing new travel documents in cases of loss, theft, damage, or expiration of passports.

The agreement reserves the right for the parties to temporarily suspend its implementation in whole or in part for the purposes of national security, public order, and public health, as well as to refuse entry to persons considered "persona non grata" or undesirable persons. Disputes arising from the interpretation and application of the Agreement will be resolved through consultations through diplomatic channels.

The agreement is concluded for an indefinite period and will enter into force 30 days after the receipt of the last written notification of the parties through diplomatic channels confirming the completion of internal procedures. Either party may terminate the agreement by giving written notice through diplomatic channels, in which case the agreement will cease to be in force 90 days after the date of receipt of the notice.

The draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements" was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

