Iran's Saderat Bank revenues skyrocket in 9M2025

Bank Saderat's revenue rose by 78% in the first nine months of 2025, reaching 1.27 quadrillion rials ($1.68 billion). Loan revenue increased by 60%, while bond and investment revenue grew by 291% and 195%, respectively. The bank's net revenue also rose by 26%, totaling 86 trillion rials ($114 million).

