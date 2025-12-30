Uzbekistan, Russia discuss steps in strengthening strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 30. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the further development of the Uzbek–Russian strategic partnership, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The discussion occurred during a telephone conversation, in which the leaders exchanged perspectives on both regional and international matters, while also reviewing the calendar of forthcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

In this context, economic cooperation between the two nations continues to intensify. Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Russia rose by over 5% in 2024, surpassing the $10 billion mark. During the first nine months of the current year, the upward trajectory of mutual trade persisted, registering an additional growth of approximately 8%.