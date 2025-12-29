Azerbaijan tallies loan investments in its economy by December 2025
As of December 1, lending to Azerbaijan’s economy totaled 31.45 billion manats (≈ $18.5B), up 0.28B manats (≈ $0.17B) month-on-month. State banks provided 7.64B manats (≈ $4.49B), private banks 22.05B manats (≈ $12.97B), and non-bank credit organizations 1.77B manats (≈ $1.04B).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy