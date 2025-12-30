Azerbaijan introduces fixed tariffs for electricity and natural gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan has introduced fixed tariffs for electricity and natural gas as part of efforts to evenly distribute infrastructure and operational costs among all consumers, regardless of their level of usage, Trend reports.

The Tariff (Price) Council approved the move under the “On the Electric Power Industry” law and the new “On Gas Supply” law, which takes effect on January 1, 2026. The fixed fees are intended to cover costs associated with maintaining infrastructure and delivering services, a practice commonly used in other countries.

Under the new system, households and non-household consumers on a single-phase electricity supply will pay a monthly fixed fee of 1 manat ($0.59), while non-household consumers on a three-phase supply will pay 3 manat ($1.76). For natural gas, households and non-household consumers connected to domestic gas installations will pay 1 manat ($0.59) per month, while industrial consumers will pay 3 manat ($1.76).

The decision will come into force on January 1, 2026.

